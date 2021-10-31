2021 WTT Contender Tunis | Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai claim men's doubles title

Having already claimed a WTT Contender title earlier this year alongside Manika Batra in the mixed doubles event, in Budapest, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan was aiming to add another feather to the cap. His campaign at the WTT Contender, in Tunis, had been almost perfect, along with his partner Harmeet Desai, in the men’s singles event, with only the final hurdle to cross.