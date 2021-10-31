2021 WTT Contender Tunis | Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai claim men's doubles title
Today at 12:29 PM
The men’s doubles pair of Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Manika Batra claimed top honours at the 2021 WTT World Contender Tunis, in Turkey, on Saturday. The Indian duo defeated the French pair of Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin in the final with scores of 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-5.
Having already claimed a WTT Contender title earlier this year alongside Manika Batra in the mixed doubles event, in Budapest, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan was aiming to add another feather to the cap. His campaign at the WTT Contender, in Tunis, had been almost perfect, along with his partner Harmeet Desai, in the men’s singles event, with only the final hurdle to cross.
The duo was up against France’s Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin in the summit clash. Both the teams started the first game on a positive note, but the Indians had the last laugh, winning it 11-9. However, the French duo came back with a fitting reply and pocketed the second game with ease.
The third game was a closely fought affair, with the Indian pair reigning supreme and taking a 2-1 lead in the match. The fourth game was completely dominated by the Indians, with the pair not wasting much time to seal the deal.
The final scores read 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-5 in favour of Gnanasekaran Sathiyan.
