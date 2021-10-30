WTT Contender Tunis 2021 | G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai enter men's doubles final

In the finals, the Indian team will face France’s Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin on Saturday. But unfortunately, the Indian challenge came to an end in the singles and mixed doubles category. In the quarters of men’s singles, world No. 37 G Sathiyan lost to Germany’s Dan Qui 11-5, 17-15, 11-6. The likes of Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Selena Selvakumar were ousted in the first round itself.