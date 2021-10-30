WTT Contender Tunis 2021 | G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai enter men's doubles final
Today at 4:44 PM
The men's doubles team of G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai entered the finals at the WTT Contender Tunis 2021 on Friday, after they beat Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi of Hungary in the semis. The Indian pair will now face the Frenc pair of Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin in the final.
The Indian table tennis team of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai entered the men's doubles final at the WTT Contender Tunis 2021 on Friday, after beating Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi of Hungary in the semis. The Indian duo made a remarkable comeback in the match, after they were trailing 0-2, to win 8-11, 12-14, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9.
In the finals, the Indian team will face France’s Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin on Saturday. But unfortunately, the Indian challenge came to an end in the singles and mixed doubles category. In the quarters of men’s singles, world No. 37 G Sathiyan lost to Germany’s Dan Qui 11-5, 17-15, 11-6. The likes of Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Selena Selvakumar were ousted in the first round itself.
The team of Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost in the mixed doubles semis. The French team of Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan downed Sathiyan and Manika Batra 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 in the last four encounter later in the day.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.