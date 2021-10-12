India swap men's doubles Table Tennis team ahead of 2022 Commonwealth Games
Today at 1:32 PM
In order to qualify for the 2022 CWG, the Indian team has switched the doubles pair, following the success at the Asian Championships. In the build-up to the event next year, Indian legend Sharath Kamal will team up with Manav Thakkar, while Gnanasekaran Sathiyan will pair up with Harmeet Desai.
It was only a few days ago that the pairs of Sharath Kamal-Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai-Manav Thakkar each won a bronze medal at the recently Asian Championships, in Doha, Qatar. Overall, it was one of India’s best outings at the continental event.
However, India have decided to switch the doubles pair to gain a strategic advantage to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Indian legend Sharath Kamal will now pair up with Manav Thakkar, while Gnanasekaran Sathiyan is set to team up with Harmeet Desai.
"We have started to focus on doubles (for the 2022 Commonwealth Games). G Sathiyan-Harmeet Desai will be playing doubles in the upcoming pro tours and I will be playing with Sharath Kamal," said Manav Thakkar, as reported by the Olympics.com.
"We have changed the teams. It will help us see which pair works better for us and then we can decide accordingly. At the same time, everyone is training well for the singles matches. I feel we are on the right track and once we play the tournaments then we will come to know better about the new combinations,” he added.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, from July 18-August 8, next year.
