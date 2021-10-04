Asian Table Tennis Championship | Indian men's doubles pairs ousted in semis, settle for bronze

It was a great day for Indian table tennis as the men's doubles teams of Sharath-Sathiyan and Thakkar-Desai won bronze medals at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar. The medals tally for India has gone up to three, with the men winning a bronze in the team event too.

Indian table tennis players are creating history at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar, as two men's doubles teams won bronze medals on Monday. India had already won a bronze in the men's team event. Olympians Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to world no.14 pair Japan's Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami, 0-3. Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar too lost 2-3 against South Korea's Woojin Jang and Jonghoon Lim. However, the singles results didn't go the team's way. Sharath entered the quarter-finals but went down to former world bronze medallist Lee Sangsu of South Korea 0-3 (8-11, 8-11, 9-11). Sanil Shetty and Thakkar were beaten in the round of 32 matches itself, while G Sathiyan was knocked out in the pre-quarters by Kazuhiro Yoshimura of Japan, 1-3 (9-11, 11-6, 6-11, 9-11). In the women's section, Archana Kamath, Sutirtha Mukerjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula all suffered losses in their respective round of 32 matches. The doubles team of Sutirtha Mukerjee and Ayhika Mukherjee also bowed out in the quarter-finals, going down 2-3 (4-11, 5-11, 11-4, 11-7, 8-11) to Japan's Miyu Nagasaki and Minami Ando.