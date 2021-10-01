Asian Table Tennis Championship | Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath progress in mixed doubles; men's team assured of medal
The Indian pair of Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath sailed into the Round of 16 match in mixed doubles of the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar, after they got the better of Mangolian team of Ser-Od Gankhuyag and Undram Munkhbat. India is assured of a medal in men's team event.
Continuing their fine form, India's Manav Thakkar and Archana Girish Kamath progressed to the mixed doubles Round of 16, at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar. The Indian duo got the better of Mangolian team of Ser-Od Gankhuyag and Undram Munkhbat 3-1 (11-6, 11-3, 5-11, 11-4) in their mixed doubles round of 32 match.
The pair will now be up against Kazakh team of Anastassiya Lavrova and Kirill Gerassimenko on Friday, according to a report in Olympics.com.
On the other hand, Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula won their Round of 64 against Bangladesh's Sadia Rahman Mou and Ramhimlian Bawm 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-3). They later faced Hong Kong’s Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun-ting. But the duo faltered 3-1 (7-11, 8-11, 11-5, 7-11).
Meanwhile, Indian women's team is in contention for a fifth-place finish after they beat Chinese Taipei 3-1. After losing out to Japan in the quarters, the women faced Taipei in the 5-8 classification matches and won it easily.
For the men's team, it is a joyous moment as in the history of the tournament, they have secured their first medal after they managed to reach the semis. They will be in action on Friday.
