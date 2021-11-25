World Table Tennis Championship Finals | G Sathiyan enters third round in men's singles

Interestingly, Sathiyan is the only Indian who has managed to reach this far in the tournament as far as singles are concerned. Earlier Ayhika Mukherjee lost in women’s singles to Japan’s Hina Hayata, the current world No. 18, 4-0 (5-11, 4-11, 3-11, 4-11). Apart from that, all the other Indian players had lost just in the opening round.