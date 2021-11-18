World Table Tennis Championship Finals: Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to spearhead Indian challenge
Today at 2:33 PM
The TTFI on Thursday announced the team for the World Table Tennis Championship Finals, beginning on November 23, in Houston, USA. The team consists of Tokyo Olympians like Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Sutirtha Mukherjee alongside five other paddlers.
Indian table tennis stars including Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will participate at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championship Finals to be held in Houston, USA from November 23 to November 29. The duo is the highest placed Indians in the world -- Sharath is world no.30, while Batra is ranked 56th.
The other team members include Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who helped India win the men’s team bronze medal at the 2021 Asian championships, Harmeet Desai and Amalraj Anthony.
In the women's section, apart from Batra, there will be the likes of Sutirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Ayhika Mukherjee and Madhurika Patkar. Last month, Batra and Kamath had won their first women's doubles title at the WTT Contender Lasko, and could team up again for the coveted event.
The championship is also going to see top stars like Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha (both Chinese) and Mima Ito from Japan. In the men's singles too world No. 1 Fan Zhendong of China will be in action.
Indian team
Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Amalraj Anthony, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukerjee, Madhurika Patkar, Ayhika Mukherjee
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.