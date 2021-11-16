Delhi HC asks TTFI to give clean chit to paddler Manika Batra
Today at 7:12 PM
The Delhi High Court, on Monday, said that a player should not suffer in courts ahead of international events and suggested Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) give a clean chit to ace paddler Manika Batra. The bench also made it clear that there was no question of misconduct from player.
The Delhi High Court has said that a player should not suffer in courts, and asked the TTFI to give a clean chit to paddler Manika Batra, who had approached the court against the selection process of the apex table tennis body.
A single bench of Justice Rekha Palli observed that there was no question of misconduct from the player's side, and noted that there is nothing wrong in seeking a personal coach. The bench went ahead and said that the player should be spared from all this mess, and should be let to focus on the game.
The court asked the TTFI to bring the correspondences on record at the next hearing on November 17.
The entire controversy had sparked when Manika had alleged that a national coach had asked her to lose her match against her ward during the Olympics qualifiers. Later Manika had failed to attend the national camp, which is mandatory for selection in the team.
It was then that she knocked the doors of the court, seeking her inclusion at the Asian Table Tennis Championship, which was to be held at Doha from September 28.
