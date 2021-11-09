WTT Contender Novo Mesto | Anthony Amalraj and Soumyajit Ghosh bow out in men's doubles qualifiers
Today at 6:51 PM
A host of Indian paddlers are in the fray at the WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021 in Slovenia. While the team of Anthony Amalraj and Soumyajit Ghosh was ousted from the men's doubles qualifiers, Selena Selvakumar, Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh made it to the next round of women's singles qualifiers.
Indian table tennis men's doubles team of Anthony Amalraj and Soumyajit Ghosh were ousted from the qualifiers at the WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021 in Slovenia on Monday. Amalraj, a 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and national champion Soumyajit Ghosh ended up losing against Frenchmen Alexis Lebrun and Felix Lebrun 2-3 (6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7, 1-11) in the first round itself.
But their campaign is still not over as they will be participating in the singles qualifiers as well. On the other hand, Selena Selvakumar, Diya Chitale, and Swastika Ghosh made it to the second qualifying round in the women's singles category.
While Selvakumar beat Hungary’s Mercedes Nagyvaradi 3-1 (11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 12-10), Chitale and Swastika won 3-0 against Slovenia’s Aleksandra Vovk and Tjasa Novak, respectively. But they need two more wins to make it to the main draw.
As far as the Olympians, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran are concerned, both have gotten a direct entry into the men's singles. Manika Batra, who won the women's doubles title last week at Lasko, has decided to skip the event.
