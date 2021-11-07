WTT Contender Lasko | Manika Batra and Archana Kamath enter finals in women's doubles
Today at 6:25 PM
Manika Batra is on a roll as she, along with her partner Archana Kamath managed to reach the final of the women's doubles at the WTT Contender Lasko 2021. The Indian star is chasing her second WTT Contender title, after she won with G Sathiyan in mixed doubles at the WTT Contender Budapest.
Indian table tennis sensation Manika Batra has shown decent form as she reached the women's doubles final with Archana Kamath, at the WTT Contender Lasko 2021 on Saturday. The team of Manika and Archana beat the Chinese pair of Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8) in the semi-finals to enter the summit clash.
Now the duo will take on Puerto Rico’s Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz in the final on Sunday. Interestingly, this is Manika's second WTT Contender event final of 2021. Previously, she had won the mixed doubles title with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran at the WTT Contender Budapest in August. They were also the first Indian pair to win a WTT Contender tournament.
Meanwhile, Manika was ousted in the women’s singles semi-finals. World No. 58 lost 2-3 (7-11, 11-7, 11-13, 12-10, 7-11) to China’s Wang Yidi. Earlier in the competition, she had beaten world No. 25 Bernadette Szocs of Romania 3-2 in the quarter-finals.
All the finals will be played on Sunday.
