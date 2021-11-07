WTT Contender Lasko | Manika Batra and Archana Kamath enter finals in women's doubles

Now the duo will take on Puerto Rico’s Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz in the final on Sunday. Interestingly, this is Manika's second WTT Contender event final of 2021. Previously, she had won the mixed doubles title with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran at the WTT Contender Budapest in August. They were also the first Indian pair to win a WTT Contender tournament.