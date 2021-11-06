WTT Contender Lasko | Manika Batra and Archana Kamath in semis of women's doubles

Indian paddlers had a decent outing at the WTT Contender Laško 2021, as Manika Batra reached the quarters in the women's singles, while G Sathiyan lost his last-eight match on Friday. Manika had defeated Tatiana Kukulkova of Slovakia in the previous round, and this time around got the better of Daria Trigolos of Belarus 3-1 in a second-round clash.