WTT Contender Lasko | Manika Batra and Archana Kamath in semis of women's doubles
Today at 4:42 PM
Ace India paddler Manika Batra managed to reach the quarter-finals at the WTT Contender Laško 2021, after beating Daria Trigolos of Belarus 3-1 in a second-round clash, while G Sathiyan lost his encounter. In the women's doubles too, partnering Archana Kamath, Batra made it to the semis.
Indian paddlers had a decent outing at the WTT Contender Laško 2021, as Manika Batra reached the quarters in the women's singles, while G Sathiyan lost his last-eight match on Friday. Manika had defeated Tatiana Kukulkova of Slovakia in the previous round, and this time around got the better of Daria Trigolos of Belarus 3-1 in a second-round clash.
On the other hand, Sathiyan lost to Sweden's Jon Perssson 1-3 in the men's singles. He lost 5-11, 11-9, 8-11, 10-12 in the round of 16 match.
Manika, the world No. 58, got the better of Belarusian opponent 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 11-4. Meanwhile, the team of Sathiyan and Manika Batra lost their opening mixed team match in straight games to C'ina's Wang Chuqin and Wang Yidi.
As far as the women's doubles is concerned, Manika managed to reach the semis, partnering Archana Girish Kamath. The team won against Lucia Gauthier and Audrey Zarif 3-2. The Indians were in a comfortable position to close the match earlier but eventually could only manage an 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8 win.
