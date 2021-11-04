2021 WTT Contender Lasko | Sreeja Akula qualifies for main draw, Krittwika Roy ousted
Today at 2:34 PM
India’s Sreeja Akula qualified for the main draw of the 2021 WTT Contender Lasko after having the better of Egypt’s Hana Goda 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-8) in the fourth round of qualifiers. Meanwhile, Krittwika Roy, Manav Thakkar, and Anthony Amalraj all lost their respective matches and crashed out.
Among three paddlers in contention for securing a place in the main draw from the qualifiers, only Sreeja Akula managed to make the cut. However, India’s top stars will already be featured in the main draw of the competition.
Sreeja Akula, who was up against Egypt’s Hana Goda in the fourth round of the qualifiers, blanked her competitor 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-8) to advance to the main draw. On the other hand, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will start their campaign from the main draw of the women’s singles event.
Krittwika Roy was eliminated in the last stage ahead of the main round, after losing to Katerina Tomanovska of the Czech Republic 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-9).
Former junior world no. 1 Manav Thakkar was outclassed by Portugal’s Joao Geraldo, by a margin of 0-3 (12-15, 7-11, 10-12) in their respective match. 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Anthony Amalraj went down to Belarus’ Pavel Platonov 2-3.
However, the men’s singles event will feature 2020 Tokyo Olympians Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal.
