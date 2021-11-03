2021 WTT Lasko Contender | Anthony Amalraj, Manav Thakkar one win away from qualification to main draw

In spite of the positive results, Olympian Soumyajit Ghosh lost 2-3 (9-11, 11-5, 11-13, 11-7, 11-13) to Brazil’s Eric Jouti in the second round of men’s singles qualifiers, while Selena Selvakumar was also outclassed 2-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-13, 11-13) by Hana Goda in the women’s singles event. Meanwhile, Snehit Suravajjula defeated Austria’s Lionel Weber 3-0 in the second qualifying round, but lost 0-3 to Steffen Mengel in the following round.