WTT Contender Lasko | Soumyajit Ghosh registers comfortable win in first round qualifiers

India TT player Soumyajit Ghosh won his opening match in the men's singles qualifiers at the WTT Contender Lasko 2021 on Monday. A former national champion Soumyajit beat Alexis Lebrun of France 3-1 (11-9, 5-11, 14-12, 12-10). He will be up against Eric Jouti of Brazil in the second round. Meanwhile, other Indians in the fray, Sushmit Sriram and Jeet Chandra were ousted in the first-round qualifiers. Sushmit Sriram was beaten in straight games (11-5, 11-3, 11-8) by Sora Matsushima of Japan. On the other hand, Jeet Chandra lost to Croatia's Filip Cipin 3-1 (9-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-9). But there are a host of other players left in the singles qualifiers. Manav Thakkar, Anthony Amalraj and Snehit Suravajjula, received byes in the first round. In the women's singles qualifiers, Selena Selvakumar, Sreeja Akula and Krittwika Roy received byes in the first round. The likes of Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra are in the main draw already and will start their campaign on Thursday.