2021 UTT Contender Lasko | Soumyajit Ghosh wins opening round of the qualifiers
Today at 12:47 PM
Indian Table Tennis star Soumyajit Ghosh won his opening match of the qualifiers of the ongoing 2021 UTT Contender Lasko on Monday, and has progressed to the next round. India’s top stars Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will begin their campaigns from the main draw itself.
After a successful outing at the 2021 WTT Contender Tunis, where the duo of Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai claimed top honours in the men’s doubles event, the Indians are banking on the momentum in the ongoing WTT Contender Lasko as well. Even though the top-stars are yet to start their respective campaigns, others have hit the court.
In was on Monday that former national champion Soumyajit Ghosh defeated Alexis Lebrun of France 3-1 (11-9, 5-11, 14-12, 12-10) in the opening round of the qualifiers of the men’s singles event. The Olympian will be up against Eric Jouti of Brazil in the next round.
On the other hand, the other two Indians in action on Monday lost their respective matches. Sushmit Sriram was convincingly beaten by Japan’s Sora Matsushima, with the scores reading 11-5, 11-3, 11-8 in the latter’s favour. Meanwhile, Jeet Chandra also put up a spirited fight before going down to Croatia’s Filip Cipin, with scores of 11-9, 11-13, 9-11, 9-11.
Three others - Manav Thakkar, Anthony Amalraj and Snehit Suravajjula, who received bye in the first round of qualifiers, will join Soumyajit Ghosh in the men’s singles qualifiers second round. In the women’s singles event - Selena Selvakumar, Sreeja Akula and Krittwika Roy got byes in the opening qualifying round and are set to start their campaign from the second round, on Tuesday.
There are four rounds of qualifiers at the ongoing 2021 UTT Conteder Lasko, before the main draw. India’s top stars Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will begin their campaign from the main draw itself.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Soumyajit Ghosh
- Gnanasekaran Sathiyan
- Manika Batra
- Sharath Kamal
- Utt Contender Lasko
- India Table Tennis Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.