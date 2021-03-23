2021 Tokyo Olympics | We are going to put up strong performance at the Games, asserts Gnansekaran Sathiyan

"Even in the singles, we have a great chance. I beat (Tomakazu) Harimoto, the World No. 4 (at the Asian championships in 2019). He is a strong contender for an Olympic medal. When you beat the top 10 players, it gives a lot of confidence. We have done well in a lot of tournaments, we won the first medal in Asian Games. We are confident, we are going to put up a strong performance, aiming for a medal,” added the paddler.