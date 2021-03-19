Even though Achanta Sharath Kamal lost to compatriot Gnansekaran Sathiyan in the opening match of the group stage, with scores of 9-11, 13-15, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11, he still managed to make the cut by edging past Pakistan’s Muhammad Rameez. He ended the match against Rameez in straight sets 11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 with it lasting a bit over 22 minutes to ensure his fourth appearance at the Olympics.