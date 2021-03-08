WTT Contender 2021 | Manika Batra, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan enter second-round

The Indian paddlers are in action in Doha for the first major tournament in the build-up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Indian Table Tennis’ poster girl Manika Batra overcame Chinese Taipei’s Hsien-Tzy Cheng 3-0 in the first round, with scores of 11-5, 11-9, 11-9. The world no. 63 will now face Japan’s Mima Ito, ranked 60-place above her in the round-of-16 clash on Tuesday.