Manika Batra claims her second women's national title

Manika Batra has been the poster girl of Indian Table Tennis for the past few years and she added another feather to her cap by claiming her second women’s title at the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championship. Having lost the first two games, the top-ranked Indian came back extraordinarily to defeat Reeth Rishya with scores of 8-11, 10-12, 11-1, 11-9, 11-5, 11-6, in the final.