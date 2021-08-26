Sathiyan Gnanasekaran claims Czech International Open title

Earlier on, Sathiyan faced Truls Moregardh of Sweden in the semi-finals, with the European retired hurt midway through the game, allowing his opponent to get a shot at the title. In fact, the Indian was leading the match 2-0, having won 11-4, 11-8 in the first two games, while the Swede decided not to play further when he was trailing 2-8 in the third game.