Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan claim gold medal in WTT Contender, in Budapest

Earlier, Manika Batra lost her semi-final clash in the women’s singles event to Russia’s Elizabet Abraamian in straight sets - 12-10, 11-9, 12-10, 10-8. In spite of resistance from the Indian, the 18-year old reigning European U-19 Champion managed to see through in each of the four games. Indians featuring in the men's singles and men's doubles categories have already been eliminated earlier in the tournament.