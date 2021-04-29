2021 Tokyo Olympics | This won't be the best Olympic Games, asserts Sharath Kamal
Today at 1:42 PM
India’s top-ranked Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal feels that the upcoming Olympics won’t be the best one, with the travel restrictions in place. The world no. 31 has already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Games alongside Gnansekaran Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee.
The name Achanta Sharath Kamal is synonymous with Indian Tables Tennis, with him not only the record holder for the most number of national titles but also a figure that has been prominent in the global circuit. It was a few weeks ago that he qualified for his fourth Olympic Games at the age of 38.
Even though the Indian has never passed the second round, since making his debut at the Games during the 2004 Athens Games, he is eyeing a best-ever outing in Tokyo. Yet, with foreign spectators banned and with the current Covid-19 situation around the world, the top-ranked Indian paddler feels that the upcoming Olympics won’t be the best one, in a social way.
“It is not going to be festival. Olympics is the largest event across the world, that festivity and celebration, ... this time, in a social way, it won't be the best Olympic Games,” said Sharath Kamal, to PTI.
In spite of the pandemic situation, Sharath Kamal feels that their preparations have not taken a hit and they are not going into the Games ‘under prepared.’ Apart from the singles event, the world no. 32 will also feature in the mixed doubles event at the quadrennial event alongside Manika Batra.
"I don't think we are going to be under prepared. In Doha, we all did very well. We had stayed in India and had trained with the resources we had. I felt my levels didn't dip, which means preparation is fine, We can make use of what we have in hand. I don't think we will have any regrets about preparation,” added the nine-time national champion.
