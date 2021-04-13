Polish league is a big opportunity to 'polish' my skills, asserts Gnanasekaran Sathiyan
Tokyo-bound paddler Gnanasekaran Sathiyan believes that the experience he gained from the Polish league will help him develop as a player. The 38th ranked player in the world will feature in the upcoming 2021 Olympics, along with the likes of Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and Sutirtha Mukherjee.
The Indian paddler qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s singles event during the Asian qualification event, in Doha, last month. The current world no. 38 joined veteran Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and Sutitha Mukherjee to complete India’s Table Tennis contingent for the Tokyo Games.
Meanwhile Sathiyan, in the build-up to the mega event, is currently playing for Jaroslaw in the Polish League, with him enjoying a great run, having won nine matches in the tournament so far. It was only last Sunday that he scripted a 3-1 win over Gacina Andrej, and he expressed that the experience gained from the European league would help him develop his skills even further.
"I see Polish league as a big opportunity to polish my skills. It's uncertain whether we will get to compete in more good competitions in the coming days [due to the ongoing pandemic. Match practice ahead of the Olympics is an important aspect of preparation," said Gnansekaran Sathiyan, as reported by the Times of India.
