2021 Tokyo Olympics | Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra receive official confirmation as Olympic entrants

Four Indian Table Tennis players - Gnansekaran Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee had already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, by virtue of their performances in the Asian Olympic Qualification Event, in Doha. But, the confirmations for both Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra were not confirmed with the final spot in each Asian region set to go to the highest-ranked runner-up in the Asian Qualifiers.