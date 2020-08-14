Ultimate Table Tennis postponed for an indefinite period due to pandemic

Ultimate Table Tennis, which was set to enter its fourth season this year, has been postponed indefinitely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. With most of the sporting events stalled around the globe and the Tokyo Olympics pushed back by a year, the decision was inevitable.

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), a professional tournament organised by India, which started its journey in 2017 was set to be staged for the fourth time from August 14 to August 31, just after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But with the present pandemic situation worsening day by day coupled with the Olympics being pushed back, the organisers of the UTT has postponed the event for an indefinite period, even though they are expecting to host it by the end of this year.

"You need permissions from the state and central government, check players' availability, and discussions with the ITTF have to take place. I see none of that happening in the near future," said Kamlesh Mehta, former player, and promoter of UTT, to PTI.

"We would want it to happen later this year but will have to talk to ITTF for the new dates as we always decide our schedule depending on the world body's calendar. But right now none has any clarity, including the ITTF. We can only wait and watch,” added the former India No.1.

The league has brought in a revolution in Indian Table Tennis, with top-ranked players in the world taking part in the meet, giving the much-needed exposure to domestic players including Gnansekaran Sathiyan, Manika Batra and other youngsters on the circuit.