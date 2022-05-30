Maana Patel breaks national record in women's 100m backstroke event

Today at 5:23 PM
Tokyo Olympian Maana Patel was at her sensational best as she broke the national record in women's 100m backstroke with an effort of 1:03:69s at the Canet leg of the Mare Nostrum swimming tour 2022. But despite her effort, Patel missed out on the podium narrowly and finished fifth.
While the record came in the heats of the last leg, the Indian was fifth overall in Final B, while compatriot Suvana Bhasker was 30th. Patel, who is the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics, also competed in the 50m backstroke event, but could not make it to the final.
On the other hand, Srihari Nataraj competed in the men’s 50m freestyle, 100m, and 200m backstroke events. Nataraj, who won three gold medals at the Khelo India University Games last month, also came close to winning a medal in the 100m backstroke event but missed the bronze by 0.70 seconds.
Likith Selvaraj, the only Indian in the Barcelona leg, competed in the men’s 50m and 100m breaststroke events. He did not have a great outing and failed to make the finals of both events. Meanwhile, points were awarded to swimmers from all three legs, and the one with the most points won the tour.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.