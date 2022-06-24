Singapore National Swimming Championships | Tokyo Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel among medals

Today at 1:46 PM
India bagged five medals on the first day of the Singapore National Swimming Championships on Thursday, led by Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel, who each took first place and silver. Aneesh Gowda won the 800m freestyle, while the young Mihir Ambre won the 50-meter butterfly competition.
As the Indian swimmers took three gold, one silver, and one bronze on the day, Siva Sridhar secured third place in the 100m backstroke with a time of 57.58 seconds.
Nataraj created a sensation in the 100m backstroke competition as he began off well on his way to winning the gold with a timing of 55.32 seconds. He is the youngest Indian swimmer to have achieved the Olympic Standard Time. Maana finished second in the women's 100m backstroke with a time of 1:04.47s. In May, she had created a national record in the same event with a timing of 1:03.69s.
Ambre triumphed in the 50-meter butterfly with a personal-best time of 24.66 seconds, while Gowda triumphed in the exhausting 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8:14.08 seconds.
