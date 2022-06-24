Singapore National Swimming Championships | Tokyo Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel among medals

Nataraj created a sensation in the 100m backstroke competition as he began off well on his way to winning the gold with a timing of 55.32 seconds. He is the youngest Indian swimmer to have achieved the Olympic Standard Time. Maana finished second in the women's 100m backstroke with a time of 1:04.47s. In May, she had created a national record in the same event with a timing of 1:03.69s.