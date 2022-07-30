Srihari Nataraj makes final of men's 100m backstroke event at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Prakash finished eighth in the heats with a timing of 25.01s in men’s 50m butterfly. Meanwhile, Rawat clocked 3:57:45s to finish a dismal last in the men’s 400m freestyle event. But that is not the end of the road for the duo, as they still have a lot of events to go. Prakash will compete in 100m and 200m butterfly, while Kushagra will participate in 200m and 500m freestyle.