FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022 | Schedule, when and where to watch

The eighth FINA World Junior Swimming Championships will begin on August 30 and will conclude on September 4. Although India hasn't won a medal in the World Juniors as yet, there is a glimmer of optimism because of the participation of several really talented young athletes this time around.
Given his outstanding performance in the weeks running up to the tournament, Vedaant Madhavan is possibly the team's greatest star. This year, the 17-year-old has won medals and set national records. In April, he won a gold medal in the 800m freestyle category at the Danish Open 2022. Later that year, the Maharashtra native set a new meet record in the 1500m freestyle event at the Junior National Aquatic Championship.
Apeksha Fernandes is another talented swimmer. Fernandes set five national records in five days at the Junior Nationals last month. She dominated the breaststroke and butterfly competitions.
Men:
Vedaant Madhavan (100m Freestyle; 200m Freestyle)
Sambhav Rao (100m Freestyle; 200m Freestyle)
Aryan Nehra (400m Freestyle; 800m Freestyle; 400m Medley; 1500m Freestyle)
Aneesh Gowda (400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500m Freestyle)
Women:
Apeksha Fernandes (100m Butterfly; 200m Butterfly; 100m Breaststroke)
Ridhima Veerendrakumar (50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke, 200m Backstroke)
Schedule
Men's 400m Freestyle heats (Aryan, Aneesh)- 8:00 pm IST
Women's 100m Backstroke heats (Ridhima)- 9:57 pm IST
Wednesday, 31st August:
Men's 400m Freestyle finals- 4:32 am IST
Women's 100m Backstroke semi-finals- 5:33 am IST Women's 200m Butterfly heats (Apeksha)- 9:19pm IST
Men's 200m Freestyle heats (Vedaant, Sambhav)- 9:36 pm IST
Thursday, 1st September:
Women's 200m Butterfly finals- 4:39 am IST
Men's 200m Freestyle finals- 4:47 am IST
Women's 100m Backstroke finals- 5:53 am IST
Men's 800m Freestyle heats (Aryan, Aneesh)- 8:00 pm IST
Women's 100m Breastroke heats (Apeksha)- 8:33 pm IST
Women's 200m Backstroke heats (Ridhima)- 9:14 pm IST
Friday, 2nd September
Men's 800m Freestyle finals- 4:30 am IST
Women's 200m Backstroke finals- 4:52 am IST
Women's 100m Breastroke semi-finals- 5:08 am IST
Women's 50m Backstroke heats (Ridhima)- 8:00 pm IST
Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay heats (India)- 9:50 pm IST
Saturday, 3rd September
Women's 50m Backstroke semi-finals- 4:32 am IST
Women's 100m Breastroke finals- 5:04 am IST
Men's 4 x 200 Freestyle Relay finals- 6:23 am IST
Men's 100m Freestyle heats (Vedaant, Sambhav)- 8:00 pm IST
Women's 100m Butterfly heats (Apeksha)- 8:32 pm IST
Men's 400m Medley heats (Aryan)- 8:48 pm IST
Sunday, 4th September
Men's 100m Freestyle semi-finals- 4:55 am IST
Women's 100m Butterfly semi-finals- 5:06 am IST
Women's 50m Backstroke finals- 5:59 am IST
Men's 400m Medley finals- 6:06 am IST
Men's 1500m Freestyle heats (Aryan, Aneesh)- 8:00 pm IST
Monday, 5th September
Men's 1500m Freestyle finals- 4:30 am IST
Men's 100m Freestyle finals- 4:32 am IST
Women's 100m Butterfly finals- 5:03 am IST
