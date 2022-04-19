Danish Open 2022 | Vedaant Madhavan wins gold in men's freestyle 800m

Yesterday at 7:59 PM
On Sunday, Vedaant Madhavan earned gold in the men's 800m freestyle event in the ongoing Danish Open 2022 swimming competition in Copenhagen. Vedaant ran a personal best time of 8:17.28, which was 11.48 seconds faster than his previous best and 0.10 seconds faster than silver medalist Alexander.
This is Vedaant's second medal in the current tournament and his third personal best in as many races. He had earlier placed second in the men's 1500m freestyle event with a career-best time of 15.57.86 on Friday. His personal record of 1:54.50s in the 200m freestyle, however, was insufficient to earn him a medal, as he finished 12th overall.
Meanwhile, Sajan Prakash, another ace Indian swimmer, timed 54.24 in the men's 100m butterfly to place fifth in the 'A' final. Tanish George Mathew won the 'C' final in 56.44 seconds. Earlier on Friday, Sajan Prakash won the gold medal in the men's 200m butterfly event with a time of 1.59.27 in his first international competition of the year. Tanish George Mathew finished 29th in the 50m freestyle heats in 24:29.
Shakthi Balakrishnan finished 34th out of 42 swimmers in the women's event with a time of 2:14.27 in the 200m freestyle. Balakrishnan finished eighth overall in the women's 400m medley with a time of 5:10:71 on Friday.
India has already sent four swimmers to compete in various events, winning two gold and one silver medal thus far. On Tuesday, the Danish Open swimming competition comes to an end.
