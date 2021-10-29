Senior National Aquatic Championships | 17-year-old Sambhavv R creates national record in 50m men's freestyle

Today at 1:38 PM
Indian swimmers continue their impressive showing at the 74th Senior National Aquatic Championship, as once again two national records were broken on Thursday. First, it was Karnataka's Sambhavv R, who created a record in men's 50m freestyle, and then Kushagra Rawat created one in 400m freestyle.
Records are continuing to tumble at the ongoing 74th Senior National Aquatic Championships in Bengaluru, as this time, local boy Sambhavv R clocked 23.65 seconds to set a new national record in 50m freestyle event. Maharashtra's Mihir Ambre timed 23.76 seconds while his state-mate Heer Shah touched pads at 23.93 seconds to take home the bronze.
"I was quite confident of doing well. I had timed 23.5 seconds in the Junior Nationals last week to win the race so I was pretty sure I had a strong chance," stated Sambhavv after the victory. "This is my second appearance at the Senior meet but it's my first gold medal so I'm really happy even though this is not my personal best time," he added.
On the other hand, Kushagra Rawat made another national record in the ongoing championships. This time, he broke the record in 1500m freestyle, as he timed 15:38.13 seconds, to beat his previous record of 15:41.45 seconds set in 2019. Earlier, he had created records in the 400m and 800m events. Aneesh Gowda of Karnataka finished second with a time of 16:11.42 seconds and Vedaant Madhavan of Maharashtra took home the bronze with a timing of 16:15.13 seconds.
Meanwhile, two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash registered an easy win in the 200m butterfly event. He clocked 1:58.74 to win the gold for Kerala Police, while Aryan Panchal of Gujarat won the silver with a time of 2:04.41 seconds and Bikram Changmai of Assam won the bronze with a time of 2:05.58 seconds.
