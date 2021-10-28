Senior National Aquatic Championship | Srihari Nataraj and Kushagra Rawat set national records

"I wanted to start really well and do a quick 25m, I clocked 23seconds in the first 50m. And went 26 seconds in the second 50m. I thought I could go much faster than 49.94 but feels good to have gotten the record," Nataraj said after the event. The silver in the same category went to Anand of SSCB after he clocked 51.68 seconds, while Karnataka's Tanish George Mathew took home the bronze medal with a time of 51.85 seconds.