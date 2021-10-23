Junior National Aquatic Championship | Bengal's Swadesh Mondal creates national record in 400m medley

Today at 5:24 PM
In bright signs for Indian swimming, participants at the 37th Sub Junior and 47th Junior National Swimming Championship, are breaking the long-standing national records with utmost ease. Bengal swimmer Swadesh Mondal created the record in the 400m medley event with a timing of 4:34.15s.
It is raining records at the 37th Sub Junior and 47th Junior National Swimming Championship. Young Bengal swimmer Swadesh Mondal created his fourth national record, this time in the 400m medley event, to clinch another gold. Shoan Ganguly of Karnataka took second place, according to a report in PTI.
It was Swadesh who took the lead in butterfly, while Shoan pipped the former in the backstroke leg. Swadesh then came back strong in the breaststroke and freestyle to clinch the race in a record time of 4:34.15s. He surpassed Advait Page's previous national record of 4:34.76 created in Pune in 2018. Lastly, Kalp S Bohra of Karnataka clocked 4:43.05s to win the bronze medal.
In yet another record-breaking performance, in the 100m butterfly for group II girls, Hashika Ramachandra of Karnataka clocked 1:05.51 to erase statemate Mayuri Lingraj's national record of 1:05.98 created in 2016. Rishika Mangle of Karnataka won the silver with a time of 1:06.99. Third place went to Pratishtha Dangi of Maharashtra with a time of 1:09.56s.
As far as the overall standings are concerned, hosts Karnataka are on top of the pile with 134 medals. Maharashtra have 62 medals so far, TNSA have 38 medals and Bengal have 25 medals.
