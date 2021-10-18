National Senior Aquatics Championship set to start from October 26

The National Senior Aquatics Championship will begin on October 26, with close to 1500 participants from 32 states taking part in the competition. A junior and sub-junior championship will also take place, which will serve as the trial for training camp with the South African team.

National Senior Aquatics Championship is all set to begin next week, the Swimming Federation of India announced on Monday. With the pools across India remaining closed due to Covid-19 last year, the SFI was forced to cancel the championship in 2020. Close to 1500 participants from 32 states will participate in the event.

The sub-junior and junior championships will be followed by the much-awaited 74th Senior National Aquatic Championships, starting October 26.

"We are absolutely thrilled that the National Championships is finally taking place after the pandemic disrupted swimming activities across India," SFI Secretary-General Monal Chokshi said at the pre-event press conference.

"We had to ensure all the states have resumed swimming for competitive swimmers before we announced the dates for the Nationals and I am happy to state that all the member units were unanimous in their support to go ahead with the prestigious National Championships."

Meanwhile, the junior and sub-junior championship will also serve as the selection trial, and the selected swimmers will train and compete with the South African swimming team in January.

While the swimming events will be held at the newly-renovated Basavangudi Aquatic Centre, diving and water polo will take place at the Kensington Swimming Pool, Ulsoor and Netkalappa Aquatic Centre respectively.