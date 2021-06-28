2021 Tokyo Olympics | Swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj create history, earn direct qualification

As usual, the SFI (Swimming Federation of India) had already nominated two names for the University Places, as per the latest FINA rankings – Srihari Nataraj (Men) and Maana Patel (Women). However, for the first time, the university quota won’t be required as Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer to earn a direct qualification for the Olympics by breaching the A-mark in his staple 200m butterfly event.