2021 Tokyo Olympics | Top Indian swimmers to leave for Serbia next week, eye Olympic qualication

No Indian has ever qualified for the Olympics by breaching the A-mark and the story has been the same this time too. Although Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash have attained the B-qualification mark each, they are yet to clock the cut-off time for the Tokyo Olympics. Srihari Nataraj came tantalizingly close to gain qualification during the Uzbekistan Open Championship in Tashkent earlier this year but fell short by 0.22 seconds.