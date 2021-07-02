2021 Tokyo Olympics | Swimmer Maana Patel qualifies for Games through university quota

Maana Patel, who was already summoned as the University entry from India, was confirmed of her qualification at the upcoming mega event, in Tokyo, later this year. At the age of 21, Patel has won several gold medals in 50m and 200m backstroke events at the National Games. She also grabbed top honours in the 100m backstroke event at the 60th National School Games, in 2015, breaking the national record in the process.