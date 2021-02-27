Expecting multiple 'A' cuts in swimming by 2024 Olympics, claims Genadijus Sokolovas

Today at 8:47 PM
Sports science expert Genadijus Sokolovas expects multiple swimmers to make the ‘A’ mark by the next edition of the Olympics, to be taken place in 2024. A total of 45 swimmers including 23 from the national camp were involved in a six-day camp in Bengaluru, overseen by Sokolovas.
Till now, six Indian swimmers have made have achieved the Olympic ‘B’ standard, which keeps them in the reckoning for the 2021 Tokyo Games in case the total quota of swimmers in not achieved by the end of the qualification period.
Sports Science expert Genadijus Sokolovas, who was in India for a six-day camp with the top swimmers of the country, admitted that he expects multiple swimmers to make the Olympic ‘A’ by the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"So, by the next Olympics, I am expecting multiple 'A' cuts in India. I would expect the Indian swimmers to be way more competitive by the next Olympics. But we need to keep in mind that the 'A' cut is a moving target," said Genadijus Sokolovas, in a press release.
A total of 45 swimmers, which includes 23 from the national camp, were involved in the camp where they put through tests such as biomechanics-based technique analysis, swim power test, start and turn analysis, lactate profiles for training zones, and recovery protocol in the camp overseen by Genadijus Sokolovas – who previously worked with legends like Michael Phelps.
"We conducted many tests with the Indian swimmers. We also went into great detail with respect to the breathing techniques. We have been developing different drills customized for each individual," added the Sports science expert.
