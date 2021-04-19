Srihari Nataraj scripts national record and claims gold medal at Uzbekistan Open

Sajan Prakash, who was also in contention for a Tokyo Olympics berth, claimed Gold medals in each of the four events he participated in. The Kerala-based athlete, who was the only entrant in the 2016 Rio Games, also missed out on the Olympic ‘A’ qualification mark with him clocking 1.57.85 seconds in the 200m butterfly event, which was shy of the 1:56.48 benchmark.