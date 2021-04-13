2021 Tokyo Olympics | This the best shape I've ever been in, claims Srihari Nataraj

“I had lost my pace completely (during the national lockdown). Sir (Nihar Ameen, his coach) and I had to train like it was another off-season and like I was out of form. But based on how I have been training and how I have been feeling – in the gym, during workouts, and the pool – I could say this is the best shape I have ever been in. I just did my best time in 50m backstroke (25.46s at an invitational event in Bengaluru) without a shave and a taper. That’s another sign that I am on track,” said Srihari Nataraj, as reported by Sportstar.