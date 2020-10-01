Swimming pools to open for athletes in India from October 15

Today at 10:04 PM
Swimming pools which were closed from the day the lockdown was imposed in India is finally set for a comeback as per the latest Unlock 5.0 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had previously organised a national camp in Dubai for Indian swimmers.
While all sporting activities were halted on March 24, as a part of lockdown procedures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the practice facilities were thrown open in the latter stages, as part of unlock procedures. Unfortunately, swimming pools remained deprived of such privileges, leaving Indian swimmers left in a spot of bother with less than a year left for the Tokyo Olympics. As per the latest reports, however, in what comes as good news, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has finally decided to reopen swimming pools from October 15, as part of the guidelines of Unlock 5.0.
"Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S),” stated the Ministry of Home Affairs in its recent order.
Elite swimmers have been complaining long regarding the same, with them losing valuable time ahead of the Tokyo Games, but their proposals have been turned a deaf ear till now. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) even organised a national swimming camp in Dubai, in August, but that did not turn out fruitful, with Virdhawal Khade pulling out of the camp. With the restrictions lifted for the time being, hopefully, the swimmers will get back in shape soon.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.