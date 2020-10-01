Swimming pools to open for athletes in India from October 15

While all sporting activities were halted on March 24, as a part of lockdown procedures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of the practice facilities were thrown open in the latter stages, as part of unlock procedures. Unfortunately, swimming pools remained deprived of such privileges, leaving Indian swimmers left in a spot of bother with less than a year left for the Tokyo Olympics. As per the latest reports, however, in what comes as good news, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has finally decided to reopen swimming pools from October 15, as part of the guidelines of Unlock 5.0.