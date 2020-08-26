Virdhawal Khade to skip national swimming owing to personal reasons

Indian swimmer Virdhawal Khade has pulled out of the two-month national training camp to be held in Dubai, citing personal reasons. The swimmer, along with Srihari Nataraj, Sajan Prakash, and Khushagra Rawat was supposed to be part of the camp along with national coach A.C Jayarajan.

Even though the unlock procedures have seen many sports facilities open up for the athletes, swimming pools are yet to get the nod. With the swimmers out of action for months, they were adamant to get back into the pool as soon as possible with the Tokyo Olympics less than a year away. After repeated requests from the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), the government made arrangements for a two-month long training camp in Dubai for the elite swimmers only. But, as per the latest reports, Virdhawal Khade has pulled out of the camp owing to personal reasons mainly because his employers, the Maharashtra government, are yet to give him permission for the same.

“I decided against it (attending the camp) due to personal reasons,” said Virdhawal Khade, to PTI.

Virdhawal Khade, along with Srihari Nataraj and Khushagra Rawat, was supposed to travel to Dubai but only two out of the three will be boarding the flight. Meanwhile, the fourth swimmer - Sajan Prakash will fly to the UAE directly from Phuket while national coach A.C Jayarajan has already arrived for the camp. Khade would not be a part of the action for the time being until the permission is granted.

"Right now, it looks like he will be skipping the camp until the permission comes. He had asked for it sometime back now and was denied initially. He is trying to get it again," said Monal Chokshi, SFI general secretary.