Indian elite swimmers to train in the UAE next month

After repeated requests from the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) to resume training camps for Tokyo Olympic probable athletes, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has finally made arrangements for the same. Virdhawal Khade, Srihari Nataraj, and Kushagra Rawat will resume their training next month at Dubai’s Aqua Nation Swimming Academy. The trio will be accompanied by a coach for a two-month period at a cost of about Rs. 35 lakhs in the build-up to the mega event, which has been postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

"Sports Authority of India has approved two months training for three Olympic probable swimmers who will be accompanied by a coach at a cost of around 35 lakhs ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The training in Dubai will allow athletes to practice and improve their timing to Olympic Qualification mark-A Time,” stated SAI, in a press release.

With sporting activities stalled owing to the Covid-19 situation, the swimmers haven’t dived into the pool since March 25 - almost five months. Even though the government eased restrictions along the and given a go-ahead to sports facilities with safety measures in place, swimming pools were not allowed to open. So, the decision comes is as a welcome sign for all Olympic aspirants, especially with the event less than 12 months away.