14-year-old Anahat Singh creates history of sorts, wins her debut match at CWG 2022 comfortably

India's teen wonder Anahat Singh started her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a scintillating win over Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines, in the women's singles squash on Friday. The 14-year-old won comfortably with a margin of 11-5, 11-2, 11-0 in the Round of 64 match.
“It’s really exciting and so much fun," Anahat said after her winning start. “It’s my first senior tournament, so I didn’t really know what to expect, but I got more confident as the match went on. I had nothing to lose. A lot of my family are here and they were all cheering really loudly," she added.
After the win, her coach Chris Walker also commended her. “She has great problem-solving skills. She is very smart, has good court sense and great racket work.
“At 14, you just want to help that talent grow. The short period of time I’ve been working with her has just been tremendous fun. It’s so exciting for the future. She is a lovely girl," the coach added.
“She has got a great attitude to all this attention. She’s just enjoying the ride. She won the third game 11-0, there was never any chance of her letting up. She is very present when she is playing and so mature for such a young age," he concluded.
