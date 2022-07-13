2022 Commonwealth Games | 14-year-old Anahat Singh makes the squash team

Meanwhile, India's top hopes in their respective singles categories in the CWG 2022 are Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal. 15th in the world India's top-ranked men's player is Saurav Ghosal. In the women's rankings, world No. 17 Joshna Chinappa is the lone Indian in the top 100. Both players are presently practising at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai in preparation for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.