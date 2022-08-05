CWG 2022 | Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa advance to the women's doubles quarters

Today at 11:19 AM
The top Indian women's squash team of Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik easily through to Thursday's quarterfinal of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The CWG 2014 gold medalists defeated Meagan Best and Amanda Haywood of Barbados in the round of 16, winning 11-4, 11-4.
In the quarterfinals on Saturday, Dipika and Joshna—who also took home the silver medal at CWG 2018—will take on either Nicole Bunyan-Hollie Naughton of Canada or Yiwen Cahn-Ainaa Ampandi.
Dipika missed three years of activity. In October of last year, she gave birth, and she will be back in court in February of 2022. She teamed up with Joshna again in two months to give India its first doubles world championship championships, and she also won the mixed doubles championship with Saurav Ghosal.
The mixed doubles team of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal advanced to the quarterfinals earlier in the day after defeating Peter Creed and Emily Whitlock in their opening round 11-8, 11-4.
In the meanwhile, Joshna and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu were eliminated from the round of 16 for mixed doubles. The Australian team of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley defeated them 8-11, 9-11.
The women's doubles round of 32 was won by 14-year-old Anahat Singh and Sunanya Kuruvilla. Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly of Sri Lanka were defeated by them 11-9, 11-4, however, their successful run came to an end in the round of 16. Against the Australian team of Donna Lobban and Rachael Grinham, they were defeated 4-11, 4-11.
Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar of India defeated Joe Chapman and Luca Reich of the British Virgin Islands 11-3, 11-1 to advance to the round of 16. On Saturday, they will compete against Scottish athletes Alan Clyne and Douglas Kempsell.
