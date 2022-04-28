PSA World Championships 2021-22 | Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal to lead India's challenge

Today at 1:51 PM
The World Squash Federation (WSF) announced the drawings for the forthcoming PSA World Championships 2021-22, which will be contested next month in Cairo, Egypt. In the $1,000,000 competition, top athletes Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal are the only two seeded participants from India.
Although Joshna is seeded 12th in the women's division, Ghosal is seeded 16th in the men's division. The former will begin her campaign against England's Katie Malliff in Cairo, while the latter will face Egypt's Zahed Salem in his first encounter.
While Paul Coll of New Zealand and Nouran Gohar of Egypt are the top seeds in the men's and women's categories, the defending world champions in both sections - Ali Farag and Nour El Sherbini - are ranked second.
Other Indians likely to compete at the World Championships include unseeded Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar. Tandon's first match will be against England's James Willstrop, after Mangaonkar begins the Indian campaign against Declan James.
This edition of the PSA World Championships, which will be contested from the 13th to the 22nd of May 2022, will feature the greatest prize money in history, which will be distributed equally between men and women.
INDIAN DRAWS
Men's
Declan James (ENG) v Mahesh Mangaonkar (IND) James Willstrop (ENG) v Ramit Tandon (IND) Zahed Salem (EGY) v [16] Saurav Ghosal (IND)
Women's
[12] Joshna Chinappa (IND) v Katie Malliff (ENG)
