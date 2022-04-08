World Doubles Squash Championship 2022 | Third seeds Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa enter semis

Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa, placed second in Group B, on Thursday advanced to the semi-finals of the World Doubles Squash Championships 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. The third-seeded team won the match 11-5, 11-3 in 16 minutes against 11th seeds Abbie Palmer and Kaitlyn Watts of New Zealand.

However, the second seeds Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters of England presented Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa with a difficult assignment. The two-time Commonwealth Games medalists from India lost their match 11-9, 11-8 in 18 minutes. Dipika and Joshna, on the other hand, qualified for the semis when Australia's Rachael Grinham and Donna Lobban withdrew from the event on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Indian duo finished third after losing to the Australians. Dipika and Joshna had previously defeated Tsz-Wing Tong-Ho Tze-Lok of Hong Kong and Ainaa Ampandi-Yiwen Chan of Malaysia in Group B matches. In the semi-finals on Friday, Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa will meet top seeds Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy of New Zealand.

Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal, the second seeds in Group B of the mixed team event, are ranked second with one group match remaining. After losing to Greg Lobban and Lisa Aitken of Scotland on Tuesday, Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal beat Malaysia's Mohammad Syafiq Kamal and Aifa Azman on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Commonwealth Games silver medalists will meet Peter Creed and Emily Whitlock of Wales, who are in the last position. Four groups of five teams compete in the mixed team event, with the top two teams advancing to the quarter-finals. In the opening match of the day, top seeds Paul Coll and Joelle King of New Zealand defeated Vikram Malhotra and Joshna Chinappa, the second Indian squash duo in the mixed doubles, 11-2 11-7.

Vikram and Joshna, on the other hand, moved up to second place in the points table after defeating Chi Him Wong and Ka Yi Lee of Hong Kong. Later in the day, 10-11, 11-5, and 11-10. On Wednesday, they defeated South Africans Jean-Pierre Brits and Alexandra Fuller in their opening match.

After placing third in Group E, Asian Games bronze medalist Ramit Tandon and Vikram Malhotra will play their classification matches later on Friday. On Saturday, the World Doubles Squash Championships 2022 finals will be placed at the same location.