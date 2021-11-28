Saurav Ghosal beats top seed Miguel Rodriguez to win Malaysian Open

Today at 3:27 PM
Veteran squash player Saurav Ghosal clinched his 10th PSA Tour title as he beat Miguel Rodriguez in the final of the Malaysian Open on Saturday. The Indian beat Rodriguez 11-7, 11-8, 13-11, to claim his first title in three years, with his last title coming in 2018 at the Kolkata International Open.
Ranked 15th in the world, Ghosal beat his opponent 11-7, 11-8, 13-11 in 55 minutes to pocket his 10th PSA title overall.
It was back in 2018 that he had won his last PSA Tour title when he had triumphed at the Kolkata International Open.
"It was a really hard match today and that was expected considering that it's Miguel that I'm up against and he's been in top form this week," Ghosal told thesquashsite.com.
"I saw what he did against Yow and he played a clinical game so I had to be just as good to compete against him.
"I had a plan in place and I was also responding to everything that he was throwing at me. It's definitely good to get the win today and special has to go to my coach Malcolm Willstrop who passed away this year," said the 35-year-old.
