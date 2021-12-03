Asian Team Championship 2021 | Indian women's team settles for bronze after semis loss to Hong Kong

Today at 5:34 PM
The Indian women's squash team scripted history, as they secured a bronze medal at the Asian Team Championship 2021 on Friday. Even though the team of Joshna Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, and Urwashi Joshi lost 1-3 against Hong Kong in semis, they had done enough to secure the medal.
Chinappa emerged as the only player who managed to win her match on the day, as she beat Liu Tsz Ling by 9-11, 11-5,11-7,11-5, while Kuruvilla and Joshi lost against Ho Tze Lok and Tong Tsz Wing, respectively by 1-3 and 0-3. Prior to this they had beaten the likes of the Philippines and Iran, to secure a spot in the last four.
On the other hand, the Indian men's team of Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Velavan Senthilkumar proved too good for the Indonesian opponents, posting straight game victories for an emphatic performance. The Indian team will be taking on Hong Kong in the semis later on Friday, in the absence of star player Saurav Ghosal.
